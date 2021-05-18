Egypt: Sequoia Leads $5m Pre-Seed in Egypt's 1-Month-Old Digital Bank Telda

17 May 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Egypt has a population of over 100 million people. The country has a high mobile and internet penetration necessary for a young and tech-savvy population with 61% below 30. But despite its youthful population, two out of every three individuals are currently unbanked in Egypt. It's the same situation in MENA, where only 40% of the population have access to a bank account.

Digital banks have enormous potential in the region. Today, a newly launched one, Telda is announcing a $5 million pre-seed round to digitize how Egyptians save, send, and spend money.

