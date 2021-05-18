Nigeria: One Herder, 52 Cattle Killed in Fresh Plateau Attack

17 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

One herder has been killed and another declared missing at Maiyanga Village in Kwal district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The State Chairman of Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Malam Nura Abdullahi, said the deceased was on Thursday killed and dumped in a well around the area.

The Chairman narrated that "One Umar Muhammad Musa, aged 40, was intercepted and allegedly killed by some assailants while on his way to take food to his children that were rearing his cattle at a village around Kuru in Jos South LGA."

He said 52 cattle were rustled and later found dead in Maiyanga village of Bassa Local Government Area of the State, adding that the missing herder was the one rearing the cattle.

Our correspondent reports that the representative of the District Police Officer, Barkin Ladi, as well as Sector 6 commander of Operations Safe Haven, Col. AH Gwani, attended the funeral.

According to Abdullahi, Umar was killed last Thursday, but his corpse was discovered with the aide of the police and Operations Safe Havens.

"His body was found tied with stones, dumped inside a well, three machines were used to pumped out water before evacuating the body," he added.

Malam Nura said the 52 cows were first rustled on Sunday in Maiyanga village of Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area.

"Their bodies were found dead at a nearby bush," he said.

Local Chairman of MACBAN in Barkin Ladi, Alhaji Shuaibu Bayaro, appealed to the security agencies and Government to take necessary action, saying " I am urging our youths to be patience and not to take the law into their hands. We should allow security and Government to do their work, but we are at the same time demanding for justice."

When contacted, spokesperson of the State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, said he would investigate and revert to our correspondent but had not done so as of press time.

