Nigeria: After 24 Hours Darkness, Kaduna Residents Get Electricity but for 15 Minutes

More than 24 hours after all the 33kv lines supplying electricity to Kaduna were knocked off, plunging the State into total darkness, electricity was restored around 10:30pm on Monday.

Fifteen minutes later, power outage occurred again, dashing the hopes of residents who had earlier screamed in excitement.

It is not certain why electricity was restored as the National Union of Electricity Employees had earlier expressed its readiness to join the five-day warning strike directed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The strike commenced at midnight of Sunday.

However, a statement issued on Monday evening, the Head, Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, apologised to residents of Kaduna over power outage.

The statement read: "The management of Kaduna Electric again expresses its deepest regrets over the persisting power outage being experienced in Kaduna State. The management empathises with and apologise to individuals, families, groups and businesses who rely on its services daily and are currently facing inconvenience due to its withdrawal."

It expressed hope that the conflicting parties would resume discussions to allow normalcy return as soon as possible.