Nigeria: Kaduna Residents Speak On Effect of NLC Strike

Residents of Kaduna State have taken to social media to lament the effect of the ongoing strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).
The train station at Rigasa, the airport, hospitals and countless filling stations shut down in compliance with labour's directive.
In a tweet, Daily Trust had asked Kaduna residents to describe how the strike affected their activities and many of them did not have pleasant stories to tell.
Here are some of their reactions:
Its hasn't been easy atall... . But as d saying goes, nothing good comes easy... .. I just hope at d end, the govt and NLC reach an agreeable terms for the benefits of the kaduna residents
-- Ibrahim Abdullahi (@Ibsongee75) May 17, 2021
No water, no light, no movement... Cell 101.
-- mac fele (@mac_fele) May 17, 2021
There's no facet of kaduna people's life that's not affected, No water , no light, no fuel to power the Gen for borehole owners , a 25 litre of water is 100 box , Elrufai that's unwilling to negotiate with bandits ,doesn't look like he will NLC
-- Danleety (@danleety) May 17, 2021
No Light in the entire ABU Zaria community and its environs. Banks are shut in Samaru and around Pz/Sabo region. Too bad.
-- The SHOFAR 📯 (@princepeterameh) May 17, 2021
Some residents are however hopeful that the strike will yield fruitful results
It's not easy but continue to support the ongoing strike 100%
-- farouk Bashir Suleiman (@faroukBashirSu1) May 17, 2021
it has... but we hope this yields positive result
-- sir_A.K (@sir_a_kay_) May 17, 2021
Other residents have chosen to side with the government and see the strike as unnecessary.
Sometimes a leader takes some hard decisions that are not popular but necessary if we can all see the big picture. It's better to engage and see what other ways to utilize the excess workforce than to put everybody in distress.
-- THIS STORM SHALL PASS (@Jabeemol) May 17, 2021
Negatively, however I Trust the Governor, what he has done is in the interest of Kaduna state. Time will tell
-- Sani (@Sani17644406) May 17, 2021
NLC declared strike after the government failed to reverse the mass sack of workers in the state.