Nigeria: Kaduna Residents Speak On Effect of NLC Strike

17 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Nana-Hauwa Sule

Residents of Kaduna State have taken to social media to lament the effect of the ongoing strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The train station at Rigasa, the airport, hospitals and countless filling stations shut down in compliance with labour's directive.

In a tweet, Daily Trust had asked Kaduna residents to describe how the strike affected their activities and many of them did not have pleasant stories to tell.

Here are some of their reactions:

Its hasn't been easy atall... . But as d saying goes, nothing good comes easy... .. I just hope at d end, the govt and NLC reach an agreeable terms for the benefits of the kaduna residents

-- Ibrahim Abdullahi (@Ibsongee75) May 17, 2021

No water, no light, no movement... Cell 101.

-- mac fele (@mac_fele) May 17, 2021

There's no facet of kaduna people's life that's not affected, No water , no light, no fuel to power the Gen for borehole owners , a 25 litre of water is 100 box , Elrufai that's unwilling to negotiate with bandits ,doesn't look like he will NLC

-- Danleety (@danleety) May 17, 2021

No Light in the entire ABU Zaria community and its environs. Banks are shut in Samaru and around Pz/Sabo region. Too bad.

-- The SHOFAR 📯 (@princepeterameh) May 17, 2021

Some residents are however hopeful that the strike will yield fruitful results

It's not easy but continue to support the ongoing strike 100%

-- farouk Bashir Suleiman (@faroukBashirSu1) May 17, 2021

it has... but we hope this yields positive result

-- sir_A.K (@sir_a_kay_) May 17, 2021

Other residents have chosen to side with the government and see the strike as unnecessary.

Sometimes a leader takes some hard decisions that are not popular but necessary if we can all see the big picture. It's better to engage and see what other ways to utilize the excess workforce than to put everybody in distress.

-- THIS STORM SHALL PASS (@Jabeemol) May 17, 2021

Negatively, however I Trust the Governor, what he has done is in the interest of Kaduna state. Time will tell

-- Sani (@Sani17644406) May 17, 2021

NLC declared strike after the government failed to reverse the mass sack of workers in the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Postpones June 5 Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.