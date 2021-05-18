Kenya: Dominant Obiri Reclaims 5,000m Crown at KDF Event

17 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri on Monday recaptured the 5,000m crown as the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships got underway at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Obiri from Laikipia Air Base (LAB) took control from the third of the 12-and-a-half laps event to win in 15 minutes and 22.64 seconds and reclaim the title she last won in 2017.

Obiri, who is also the KDF Cross Country champion, edged out teammate Joyce Chepkemoi and 2016 Africa Sheila Chepkirui from Thika, who finished in second and third place in 15:23.56 and 15:28.01 respectively.

Nespin Chepleting of Isiolo came fourth in 15:31.52 as defending champion Joycilline Jepkosgei sunk to fifth place in 15:32.22.

"It was such a lovely race complimented by the good morning sunny weather ," said Obiri, who was fresh from finishing third at Istanbul Half Marathon in 1:04:52 on April 4, a time that made her the fastest ever debutant over the race in the world, said.

"It was my first race since the Istanbul exploits and m body feels great. It wasn't easy since I had to take a week break before resuming training, " said Obiri, adding that her victory at Nyayo gave her good momentum ahead of her 3,000m title defence at Doha Diamond League on May 28.

Obiri won't defend her 10,000m title on Wednesday.

Fresh from winning bronze in shuttle mixed relay at the World Relay Championships in Poland, Wiseman Were and Priscilla Tabunda all from Isiolo won the men and women's 110m hurdles and 100m hurdles respectively.

Were retained men's 110m hurdles title in 14.20 seconds, beating teammate Michael Musyoka to second place in 14.29 as William Mbevi (LAB) settled third in 15.24.

Tabunda dethroned champion Jane Chege (Mtongwe) in the women's 100m hurdles, clocking 14.84 against Chege's 15.40.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Postpones June 5 Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.