Kenya: Dominant Obiri Reclaims 5,000m Crown at KDF Event

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri on Monday recaptured the 5,000m crown as the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships got underway at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Obiri from Laikipia Air Base (LAB) took control from the third of the 12-and-a-half laps event to win in 15 minutes and 22.64 seconds and reclaim the title she last won in 2017.

Obiri, who is also the KDF Cross Country champion, edged out teammate Joyce Chepkemoi and 2016 Africa Sheila Chepkirui from Thika, who finished in second and third place in 15:23.56 and 15:28.01 respectively.

Nespin Chepleting of Isiolo came fourth in 15:31.52 as defending champion Joycilline Jepkosgei sunk to fifth place in 15:32.22.

"It was such a lovely race complimented by the good morning sunny weather ," said Obiri, who was fresh from finishing third at Istanbul Half Marathon in 1:04:52 on April 4, a time that made her the fastest ever debutant over the race in the world, said.

"It was my first race since the Istanbul exploits and m body feels great. It wasn't easy since I had to take a week break before resuming training, " said Obiri, adding that her victory at Nyayo gave her good momentum ahead of her 3,000m title defence at Doha Diamond League on May 28.

Obiri won't defend her 10,000m title on Wednesday.

Fresh from winning bronze in shuttle mixed relay at the World Relay Championships in Poland, Wiseman Were and Priscilla Tabunda all from Isiolo won the men and women's 110m hurdles and 100m hurdles respectively.

Were retained men's 110m hurdles title in 14.20 seconds, beating teammate Michael Musyoka to second place in 14.29 as William Mbevi (LAB) settled third in 15.24.

Tabunda dethroned champion Jane Chege (Mtongwe) in the women's 100m hurdles, clocking 14.84 against Chege's 15.40.