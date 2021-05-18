Kenya: Nakuru Queens Ready to Resume WPL Title Hunt

Nakuru Queens FC resume their campaign to clinch the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Premier League title against visiting Kisumu Starlets in Nakuru on Saturday.

The match, which will be played at the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds following the resumption sporting activities in the country, is crucial for the home team which is eying a slot in the playoffs to determine the league champions.

The team is exuding confidence having already received the mandatory life-saving Covid-19 jab last month at Langalanga sub- County hospital in Nakuru Town East.

They were led by club officials Stephen Mabeya (chairperson), Bernard Esitoko (chief executive officer), Munyeti Kaburu (club Administrator) and club secretary Calisto Moraa among other club officials.

"After receiving the Covid-19 jab we're ready to face our opponents as we want to win the national league," said Esitoko.

The governing football body, Football Kenya Federation (FKF), has issued a timetable to all teams participating in the league to take the jab.

The government has given a go ahead for the sporting activities to resume following a decline on cases of Covid-19 in the country.

According to the latest Covid-19 figures on Monday, at least 1,744,393 have been tested, with 165,465 testing positive and 3,003 have died so far. Recoveries stand at 113,612 and 933,826 vaccine doses have been administered.

In their last league match, Nakuru Queens edged Trans Nzoia Falcons 4-3 on March 20 at Nakuru Agricultural Showground. The team has been training at Afraha open grounds.

"We are happy the league has resumed as we are eager to play in the playoffs in Nairobi," said Mabeya.