Kenya: Little-Known Koros Wins 10,000m Race at KDF Meet

17 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Little-known Kahawa's Collins Koros Monday cashed on the absence of pre-race favourite Kibiwott Kandie to win men's 10,000m race during the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium.

Koros broke away from Albert Barkach of Moi Air Base with two laps to go for his maiden victory in KDF events in 28 minutes and 39.3 seconds.

The 28-year-old Koros, who only took up 10,000m from the 1,500m last year, beat Barkach to second place in 28: 42.5 as Marsabit's Abel Mutai settled third in 28:48.0.

Defending champion Vedic Cheruiyot from Mtongwe found the going tough to finish a distant sixth in 29:01.8.

"It's a great feeling for me having tried in vain in the 1,500m for five years," said Koros, who is fresh from running 27:29.41 at the 25 Laps to Tokyo 10,000m on May 4 this year in Stockholm, Sweden, missing the Tokyo Olympics qualifying standards of 27:28.00.

The 2020 World Athletics Continental Tour's Kip Keino Classic javelin champion Alexander Kiprotich of Embakasi hauled 75.42m to retain his javelin title, beating Nelson Yegon once again to second place in 66.16m.

Thika's Matthew Sawe got to keep his high jump title for the sixth consecutive time after scaling season's best 2.25m in the men's final.

Asbel Kiprop from Gilgil scaled 2.15m to finish second followed by Nicanor Cheruiyot from Thika with 2.05m.

