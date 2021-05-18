Kenya: Nyeri-Based Marafiki FC Donates Foodstuff to Covid-19 Affected Families

National Division Two side Marafiki FC Monday donated foodstuffs to needy families in Nyeri County to ease the economic burden occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

The club's move is as a way of giving back to the community around Kinunga stadium in Tetu which has been its home ground for the last three years.

According to the club's board chairman Ben Waweru, the donation drive is aimed at not only fostering good relationships with the residents but also increasing its fan base.

"The community around here has owned this club because they have realised the importance of sports both on social and economic aspects. They have been very supportive of our activities as our main fans and also taking care of the stadium," said Waweru.

The relationship between the community and the club was enhanced a year ago after the formation of Kinunga Stadium Management Committee that comprises the club officials, the administration, local leadership and the residents.

Before the committee was formed, there were several cases of vandalism and anti-social behaviors around the stadium that almost killed the sports in the area.

Kinunga is one of the facilities that has been rehabilitated by the county government to boost sports in Nyeri.

"The committee bridged the gap well since it has representation from all sides. The stadium belongs to the Kinunga community and an all-inclusive management committee was the only way to blend with the club," said Francis Munyua, a committee member.

While gracing the ceremony, Tetu Deputy County Commissioner Oddilliah Ndeti welcomed the club's efforts to cement their relationship with the locals terming it a kind gesture.

She singled out sports as a way of boosting economic growth because it offers employment to youth and offers recreation.

"It is good to see such benefits coming from sports to the people especially around this time when Covid-19 pandemic has affected families. The same way this club treats you well, you have an obligation to own it and support its activities," said Ndeti.

She added: "I am also urging all the players here to improve your lives in all aspects. The government has widened the learning space in the country and now we have high schools, technical institutions and even universities. Take advantage of the bursaries and other financial assistance the government is offering to be educated."

Marafiki FC is a community club that was started three years ago with an aim of reviving sports in the county.

"We are eager to kick off our regional league once the government eases the Covid-19 restrictions in the country," said Paul Njoroge, the club secretary general.

Eleven families benefited from the food donation worth Sh70,000 and reusable face masks.