Kenya: Jennifer Wambua Murder - DPP Approves Charges Against Key Suspect

17 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vincent Achuka

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has approved murder charges against the key suspect in the killing of Jennifer Wambua, who was the National Land Commission's deputy director.

Following the approval of charges, Machakos High Court judge David Kenei directed that the prime suspect, Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Ole Sankale, be brought before him on May 26 for plea-taking.

Earlier, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said forensic analysis placed Mr Njenga at the scene of the crime.

Detectives said the suspect, who is a convicted rapist and violent robber, was last seen with Wambua on March 12.

Njenga was arrested last month by homicide detectives at his house in Embulbul in Ngong, Kajiado County.

He allegedly trailed Wambua to Ngong Forest where she had gone to pray.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Ethiopia Postpones June 5 Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.