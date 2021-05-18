Kenya: Jennifer Wambua Murder - DPP Approves Charges Against Key Suspect

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has approved murder charges against the key suspect in the killing of Jennifer Wambua, who was the National Land Commission's deputy director.

Following the approval of charges, Machakos High Court judge David Kenei directed that the prime suspect, Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Ole Sankale, be brought before him on May 26 for plea-taking.

Earlier, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said forensic analysis placed Mr Njenga at the scene of the crime.

Detectives said the suspect, who is a convicted rapist and violent robber, was last seen with Wambua on March 12.

Njenga was arrested last month by homicide detectives at his house in Embulbul in Ngong, Kajiado County.

He allegedly trailed Wambua to Ngong Forest where she had gone to pray.