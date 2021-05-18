Kenya: Mombasa's Pro-Palestine Protesters Call for Boycott of Israeli Products

Civil rights groups and pro-Palestine youths in Mombasa County have called for the boycott of all Israeli products while condemning the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

The protesters who converged at Uhuru Gardens along Moi Avenue called for an end to the violence that has left at least 197 people dead, among them 58 children and 34 women, according to the Hamas Controlled health ministry.

Mr Mohamed Husny said they gathered to condemn the wanton destruction of life and property in Gaza by the Israelis.

"We have seen the violence in Palestine and Israel. There are atrocities against humanity yet the world is mum. Humanity has totally failed. We cannot sit back and watch our brothers and sisters die. An attack on any nation is an attack on the world. We will protest until the violence is stopped," Mr Husny told the Nation.

Risk of religious wars

The youths who chanted 'Viva Palestine Viva' and 'Free Palestine', called upon Kenyans to boycott all Israeli products and stand in solidarity with other nations to oppose the violence against the Palestinians.

Mr Swabir Amin said such fights may trigger religious wars between Christians and Muslims, which he said they were not ready for, as he called on the United Nations and other superpowers to intervene.

"Whatever is happening in Palestine is not fair. Mombasa is a cosmopolitan city where we co-exist with both Christians and Muslims. There is a need to end the violence before it triggers sympathy, which may cause it to escalate to a religious war. Whoever supports Israel is an oppressor of Palestine," Mr Amin said.

Ms Safah Salah expressed worry that if the Israeli- Palestine conflict continues, the world will not be safe.

Gross violations

Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) Rapid response officer, Mr Francis Auma, noted that there were gross violations of human rights by Israel as the entire world kept quiet.

"We are standing in solidarity with Palestine. The United Nations (UN) body and many other human rights watch groups are quiet, the whole world is dumb as Palestine bleeds.

As human rights activists, we know that Israel is conducting mass killings, which is wrong," Mr Auma condemned.

Mr Auma said Kenya seems to support Israel as the police have been keen on disrupting the pro-Palestine demos across the country.

Mombasa County Deputy OCPD Nyawa Murinzi tried in vain to hold talks with the youths and ask them to end the demonstrations.

"I know you have the right to assemble constitutionally but we cannot allow this due to the Covid-19 pandemic that puts you all at risk," he said, while ordering the youths to disperse.

The protest was disrupted after police lobbed tear gas canisters at the handful of protestors

No arrests were made.