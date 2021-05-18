Kenya: FKF - Top Team By June 30 to Play in CAF Champs League

Just one weekend after the resumption of football, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced that the club which will be at the helm of the standings by June 30 will represent the country in next season's Caf Champions League.

In a communique to all the 17 clubs Monday, FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno said the decision was arrived at by the FKF Leagues and Competition committee so as to abide by the June 30 Caf deadline.

"The federation is in receipt of communication from CAF directing that FKF submit a Kenyan representative for Caf latest June 30. In a meeting held on May 7, FKF-PL representatives in the CAF Champions League shall be the team at the top of the table as of June 30, 2021," said the letter signed by Otieno.

The league is set to end on August 28 and it will be an interesting development considering the stiff competition with the current top four clubs namely leaders Tusker (34), AFC Leopards (32), Kariobangi Sharks (31) and KCB (30) separated by four points after 16 rounds of matches.

According to FKF constitution, the winner of the league can only be been determined after 75 percent of the games have been played, but only if the league has been stopped due to natural circumstances or a pandemic.

It also states that where less than 75 percent of the matches have been played the table standings at the time will be used to determine the winner of the league.

Match-fixing

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last season, FKF President Nick Mwendwa announced Gor Mahia as the winner of the league using the second law. Gor were leading the standings on 54 points after 23 games ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz who had 47 points.

Responding to the development, Tusker chairman David Aduda termed the decision unfair and one with no basis in Kenyan football laws.

Aduda further alleged that it is likely to impact negatively and lead to match-fixing as top clubs will be fighting to be on top of the league standings by then.

KCB tactician Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno said it is good that clubs have been made aware early enough and every team has to fight to clinch the position.

"It is good the communication has come early enough and our focus will now be to win our matches. That is what is important," said Otieno.

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom 'Gaza' Juma castigated the decision saying it is unfair and not well thought out.

"Why can't FKF just say the league is ending on June 30. What becomes of the team which wins after that deadline? Will they be champions who don't represent the country in any continental competitions?" asked Juma.

The former Kenyan international said the move will leave a number of teams aggrieved.