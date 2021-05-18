Kenya: Widow of Slain Kiru Boys Principal to Be Sentenced on May 18

17 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Openda

After being convicted for the murder of her husband, former Icacirii Girls Secondary School Principal Jane Muthoni has a date with destiny on Tuesday when the court will decide on her punishment.

Ms Muthoni, who was found guilty of killing Mr Solomon Mwangi Mbuthi, the former principal of Kiru Boys High School, will be sentenced by Nakuru High Court Judge Joel Ngugi.

Justice Ngugi in his ruling delivered on April 22, found that Ms Muthoni had actually planned and executed the murder conspiracy that saw Mr Mbuthi end up dead at Karakuta Coffee plantation in Kiambu County on November 6, 2016.

She was convicted alongside her co-accused, Isaac Ng'ang'a alias Gikuyu.

21 prosecution witnesses testified that Ms Muthoni embarked on the mission to murder her husband after suspecting him of infidelity. The other woman, according to witnesses, was an M-Pesa lady who was the initial target of elimination before the plan was aborted for security reasons.

It emerged that Ms Muthoni had hired four hitmen for the job among them Mr Ng'ang'a, Joseph Kariuki Njuguna alias Karis who later turned State witness and Mr Nelson Njiru Magati.

The four men were paid at least 50,000 each as down payment for the job.

"The killing of Mr Mbuthi was principally instigated by Ms Muthoni who hired Mr Ng'ang'a to commit the homicide," ruled Justice Ngugi.

After the discovery of Mr Mbuthi's body, Ms Muthoni, Mr Ng'ang'a and Mr Kariuki were arrested in connection with his murder.

Mr Njiru, the chief executer of the murder plan, vanished into thin air and has never been found to date.

Mr Kariuki, who confessed to taking part in the murder, was sentenced to serve seven years in prison for the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

