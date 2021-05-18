Kenya: Kibabii College Students Stage Demo After Murder of Colleague

Students of Kibabii Diploma Teachers Training College in Bungoma County went on a rampage Monday after the mutilated body of one of their own was found.

Martin Ambani, a third year student, was found dead next to a railway line at Miyanga area, about a kilometre away from the school. His body was mutilated and his phone was lying beside him.

On learning of his death, the irate students carried placards and twigs to demand justice for Mr Ambani.

The students, who decried growing insecurity in the area, walked from the institution to Kimaeti centre along the Eldoret-Malaba highway, paralysing business and transport services.

"We are not happy with the insecurity in this community after we found one of us brutally murdered on a railways line, something that has caused fear and panic among us," Eli Tindi, a student, said.

He called upon Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti to move with speed and address insecurity in the area.

"We have had people from this community sneaking into this institution stealing items from students including clothes, phones and electronics," he claimed.

He added: "As students who are studying to be teachers in future, we need to have peace of mind."

Munyanya Austine, another student, said that the death is not the first to occur since two other learners recently died in unclear circumstances.

The school's headteacher, Saul Barasa, asked students to remain calm as police launch investigations into the matter.

"Yes, as a school we are aggrieved, but that does not mean we go outside the school causing mayhem and destroying people's property. That might cause more trouble," he told the students.

Bungoma County police commander, Dr Mutungi Musioka, said the police are investigating the student's death.

The body was taken to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.