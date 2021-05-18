Kenya: BBI Ruling - Nakuru MCAs Criticise Judges

The leadership of Nakuru County Assembly has faulted the five-judge bench for declaring Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill illegal. Speaking at the assembly Monday, the ward reps said the verdict was contrary to the wishes of the residents.

"We want to express our dismay with the way the judges handled the BBI Bill case because all the constitutional procedures, including the public participation, were adhered to," said Speaker Joel Kairu.

The MCAs said that if the judges had any differences with the Executive, they should not have used it to settle their scores and punish the citizens.

"The citizens participated in the public meetings to support BBI as required by the law," added Speaker Kairu.

The MCAs said they were optimistic the appeal against the ruling, which declared the BBI process illegal, will be successful.

Gilgil MCA Jane Ngugi said women in Nakuru supported the BBI Bill.

Majority leader Moses Ndungu Kamau said it was ironic the court said the Independent electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC was not capable of handling polls yet it has conducted many by-elections.

However, Subukia MCA Peter Mbae criticised his colleagues for attacking the Judiciary.

"This is the same institution they are going back to seek their appeal. It is unwise, illogical, and unreasonable for elected leaders to criticise the rule of law," said Mr Mbae.