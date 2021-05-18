Tanzania: President Samia Receives Report With 19 Proposed Measures to Contain Covid-19 in Tanzania

17 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

A special committee formed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan has submitted its report which has proposed 19 measures that should be taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The committee chairperson, Professor Said Aboud submitted the report to President Samia at the State House based in Magogoni, Dar es Salaam on Monday before the Head of State administered oaths of seven Appellate Court judges and 21 others of High Court.

Some the recommendations presented by the committee include but not limited to the following

1. Efforts should be strengthened to contain a third wave of Covid-19;

2. Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children should accomplish Covid-19 treatment guideline;

3. Tanzania Government should activate Contingency and Response Plans at all levels to contain COVID-19 pandemic;

4. COVID-19 vaccine should be offered to frontline essential staff including health workers, religious leaders, tourism & boarders staff, and people aged above 50; as well as patients with chronic health conditions and;

5. The Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children should accomplish Covid-19 treatment guidelines.

