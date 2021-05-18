Tanzania: Vaccines Are Safe and Effective, Says President Samia's Covid-19 Committee

17 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — A special committee formed by President Samia to evaluate and and monitor Covid 19 pandemic has advised the government to procure covid-19 vaccines.

Apart from the use of WHO listed vaccines, the committee came up with 19 recommendations to tackle the further spread of the novel coronavirus in Tanzania.

According to the committee's findings the vaccines have scientifically proven to work effectively and efficiently.

Speaking on May 17, after handing over the report to President Samia, the committee's chairman, Prof Said Aboud among other issues recommended that the Corona vaccine be introduced in the country soon.

"The committee has advised the government and recommended that Tanzania provide information on the presence of the disease as well as take steps to strengthen all preventive measures to prevent the threat of the third wave of virus," said Prof Aboud.

Prof. Aboud said the committee recommends that priority be given to health workers, civil servants, religious leaders and pilgrims, the elderly, the chronically ill, security forces and those traveling abroad.

Regarding the vaccines Prof Aboud said the committee advises the government continue monitoring the situation as it leads towards allowing Tanzanians to freely vaccinates against Covid 19 using WHO endorsed vaccines.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.