Tanzania Government Owes Contractors and Consultants 839 Billion

17 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dodoma — The Government of Tanzania owes Sh839.026 billion to contractors and consulting engineers who are implementing various development projects in the country.

This was stated today Monday, May 17 2021 by the Minister of Works and Transport Dr. Leonard Chamuriho while tabling his ministry's budget for the financial year 2021/2022.

He said the arrears were due to a lack of funds to implement development projects.

"This situation is causing the Ministry to have huge arrears of claims and debts owed to contractors and consulting engineers implementing various development projects and by April, 2021 the claims and debts of certified contractors and consultants had reached Sh869.026 billion, he said.

However, he said the ministry's strategy in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Planning is to ensure that project funds are paid on time to reduce the cost of growing interest rates.

In addition, he said the Government continues to negotiate with many jor development projects.

He also said the government has continued to encourage the private sector to invest in the development and improvement of transport projects.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.