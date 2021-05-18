Gambia: Yankuba Jarju Scores in So Cholet Final Season Game

17 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Gambian international striker, Yankuba Jarju scored for his French Third Division side, SO Cholet during their 4-1 away defeat in the hands of Bourg-En-Bresse in their final game of the French Third Division League season (National 1) played Stade Marcel-Verchère on Saturday.

The 24-year-old scored his side only consolation goal in the 23rd minute to cancel Jeffrey Quarshie's opener in the 13th minute.

The former Real de Banjul and Generation Foot player scored in all Cholet's past four games against (Bastia, Boulogne, Le Mans and Bourg-En-Bresse).

Jarju scored five goals in 17 appearances for Stade Olympique Choletais otherwise called SO Cholet.

Yankuba, who moved to Cholet in the summer helped his side finish the season on 8th position with 43 points after 34 matches.

Jarju started his career in his native country, The Gambia with Real Banjul, before spending a season with Génération Foot in Senegal.

GFF 1st Division: Fortune FC continue winning streak, Tallinding register 2nd win

Lamin Jallow scores vital goal in LR Vicenza win

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Postpones June 5 Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.