Gambia: Yankuba Jarju Scores in So Cholet Final Season Game

Gambian international striker, Yankuba Jarju scored for his French Third Division side, SO Cholet during their 4-1 away defeat in the hands of Bourg-En-Bresse in their final game of the French Third Division League season (National 1) played Stade Marcel-Verchère on Saturday.

The 24-year-old scored his side only consolation goal in the 23rd minute to cancel Jeffrey Quarshie's opener in the 13th minute.

The former Real de Banjul and Generation Foot player scored in all Cholet's past four games against (Bastia, Boulogne, Le Mans and Bourg-En-Bresse).

Jarju scored five goals in 17 appearances for Stade Olympique Choletais otherwise called SO Cholet.

Yankuba, who moved to Cholet in the summer helped his side finish the season on 8th position with 43 points after 34 matches.

Jarju started his career in his native country, The Gambia with Real Banjul, before spending a season with Génération Foot in Senegal.

