Gambia: Barrow Pardons 57 Prisoners

His Excellency the President of the Republic Mr. Adama Barrow, pursuant to the powers vested in him under Section 82 (1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, 1997 and the long-standing custom for the President to act on prerogative of mercy on deserving convicted prisoners, granted pardon to fifty-seven (57) prisoners in commemoration of the Muslim feast of Eid ul Fitr 2021 locally known as "Koriteh"
The pardoned prisoners include:
(a) 41 Gambians,
(b) 10 Senegalese,
(c) 03 Conakry Guineans,
(d) 02 Nigerians, and
(e) 01 Indian
All Non-Gambians shall be deported immediately upon release.
