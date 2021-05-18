Gambia: Barrow Pardons 57 Prisoners

17 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)

His Excellency the President of the Republic Mr. Adama Barrow, pursuant to the powers vested in him under Section 82 (1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, 1997 and the long-standing custom for the President to act on prerogative of mercy on deserving convicted prisoners, granted pardon to fifty-seven (57) prisoners in commemoration of the Muslim feast of Eid ul Fitr 2021 locally known as "Koriteh"

The pardoned prisoners include:

(a) 41 Gambians,

(b) 10 Senegalese,

(c) 03 Conakry Guineans,

(d) 02 Nigerians, and

(e) 01 Indian

All Non-Gambians shall be deported immediately upon release.

GRA collects over D1.2B revenue in April

Barrow says crime rates regrettable, threat to national security

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.