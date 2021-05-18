Gambia: Scorpions to Begin Training in Turkey On May 31

17 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambian senior national team; Scorpions are set to begin their 15-day training camp in the Turkish resort city of Antalya from May 31 to June 15 2021, according to news emanating from Football House in Kanifing.

The camp will avail the coach the opportunity to test some new players, tinker with tactics as technical preparations intensify following the historic Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Tom Saintfiet and his charges will play three test matches during their training camp in Turkey against Niger (112 on the Fifa World Rankings) on June 5, before they entertain Togo (ranked 133) on 8th June with the final match taking place on June 11th against Kosovo (ranked 120).

The Scorpions are ranked 152 on the latest rankings released by football's world governing body.

Source-GFF

Lamin Jallow scores vital goal in LR Vicenza win

Fajara Golf Course renamed Sir Dawda Jawara Golf Course

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Postpones June 5 Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.