Gambia: Scorpions to Begin Training in Turkey On May 31

The Gambian senior national team; Scorpions are set to begin their 15-day training camp in the Turkish resort city of Antalya from May 31 to June 15 2021, according to news emanating from Football House in Kanifing.

The camp will avail the coach the opportunity to test some new players, tinker with tactics as technical preparations intensify following the historic Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Tom Saintfiet and his charges will play three test matches during their training camp in Turkey against Niger (112 on the Fifa World Rankings) on June 5, before they entertain Togo (ranked 133) on 8th June with the final match taking place on June 11th against Kosovo (ranked 120).

The Scorpions are ranked 152 on the latest rankings released by football's world governing body.

Source-GFF

