Gambia: Lamin Jallow Scores Vital Goal in Lr Vicenza Win

Scorpions winger, Lamin Jallow scored his Italian Second Division side, L.R. Vicenza winning goal during their 2-1 home win over Reggiana in their final game of the season (week-38 fixtures) played at the Sttadion Romeo Menti last Monday.

The 25-year-old substitute scored his side's all-important winning goal in the 90th minute after Stefano Giacomelli opener in the 13th minute.

Eloge Koffi Guy Yao scored one goal for his side Reggiana in the 37th minute but it was ever enough to restore purity.

The former Salernitana and Cesena player scored 3 league goals and provided one assist after 22 matches for L.R. Vicenza.

Jallow signed a 3-year deal with the Veneto-based team last summer with an option to extend.

The victory ensured Vicenza finished 12th position with 48 points, while Reggiana finished 18th position with 34 points after 38 games

Lamin Jallow turned professional in 2019 after signing for Italian side Chievo Verona from Real de Banjul, before being loaned out to Cittadella, Trapani, Cesena and Selernitana.

On 31 January 2019, Salernitana bought out his rights from Chievo Verona, after he played for them on loan in the first half of the 2018-19 season before he signed a four-and-a-half-year contract. On 30 September 2020, he signed a three-year contract with Vicenza.

He made his international debut for The Gambia in 2016, scoring one goal in 14 games for the Scorpions.

Yankuba Jarju scores in SO Cholet final season game

Scorpions to begin training in Turkey on May 31