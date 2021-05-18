Botswana: Weekend BAA Nationals Successful

17 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — The National Athletics Championships, which were held over the weekend at the National Stadium were a success.

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) vice president, Oabona Theetso said Isaac Makwala managed to qualify for the Olympics in 200 and 400 metres, Thabang Monaiwa qualified for 100 metres while long jumpers Kendy Theetso and Thabang Chibane qualified for the Africa senior championships.

He said 400 metres runner, Anthony Pasela managed to clock his Personal Best (PB).

Track and field commentator, Omogolo Ramoroba commended BAA for hosting a successful event under COVID-19 protocols.

The event, he said, managed to produce some qualifying times for various international events.Chibane jumped 7.98m to qualify for the Africa Senior Championships while Pasela ran 46.10 in 400 metres and 21.04 in 200 metres. Jayson Mandoze clocked 21.32 in 200 metres to qualify for the 2020 World Athletics U-20 Championships

"But the golden moment of the event was when Makwala qualified for Tokyo 2020 in both 200m and 400m. This shows how committed our athletes are with or without the pandemic, and with or without competitions they say we are going to make it," he said.

Track and field analyst, Aobakwe Showa concurred with Ramoroba that the championships were a success looking at the performance of individual athletes.

"Makwala qualifying for Tokyo Olympics is no doubt the highlight of the championship, but for me, I was impressed by the progress of a few individuals, especially the 400m relay athletes," he said.

He said Bayapo Ndori, Pasela, Thomphang Basele and Thuto Masasa were some of the athletes who put some impressive performances and managed to clock new PBs.

He said Ndori clocked his new PB of 45.52s which is a boost for the 4x400m relay team while Leungo Scotch and Zibane Ngozi also soared to seasonal bests dipping under 46s.

He said despite all the positives, the relay might have been dealt a major blow by injuries to Nzamani and Masilo who failed to finish their races.

Showa was also of the view that the championships came too soon for the athletes who recently arrived from Poland, adding that there was always a likelihood of injuries as a result of fatigue.

"I personally believe the body recovery or regeneration was not enough, hence chances of injuries was highly likely," he said.

Talking about the juniors, he said he was impressed by Pasela who despite running four rounds in both 200m and 400m, smashed his PBs for both events.

He said 46.10s was an impressive time, adding that he was confident that he and Letsile Tebogo, who had long qualified, would be medal prospects at the World Juniors in Kenya.

"The future looks bright for junior athletes in short sprints and I am particularly impressed by Jwaneng Athletics Club, who had the bulk of junior athletes recording good times," he said.

He, however, said more work needed to be done as many of the promising athletes were disqualified for false starts.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Postpones June 5 Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.