Malawi: Chilima to Present Civil Service Review Report to President Chakwera On Friday

17 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Gladys Chingaipe

The Public Sector Systems Review taskforce led by Vice President Salous Chilima will on Friday present its report to President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu palace.

On February 14, 2021, Chakwera tasked Chilima to form and lead a Taskforce that will recommend radical changes to the structure of the entire civil service, as well as the entire system of allowances, employment contracts, and procurement in the public sector.

Subsequently, Chilima instituted a 14 member taskforce on February 19, 2021 and the taskforce has been holding regular meetings since then.

"The taskforce completed its work and will on Friday May 21, 2021 present the recommendation report to His Excellency the President," reads a statement by Chilima's Press officer Pilirani Phiri.

'Overhauling'

In April this year, Chakwera announced that he was waiting for a comprehensive report and recommendations for Chilima following a task force that he instituted to overhaul the civil service in order to root out entrenched corruption in government.

"Those recommendations are due for submission to my office in the next four weeks, after which we will take next steps towards my goal of overhauling this broken and rotten system from top to bottom," said Chakwera during his National address.

The President said theft of public funds and corruption is deep-rooted in the civil service and that anyone who steals or wastes public funds should be seen as a traitor to the country.

"The sad reality though is that there are so many public servants who are so eager to get rich that they are willing to defraud their own country.

"The other sad reality is that there are so many private citizens who are so eager to access public services and government contracts that they are willing to corrupt public servants to defraud their own country," he said.

Chakwera vowed that his administration will pursue those stealing public money " until you are defeated, no matter how long it takes".

Chakwera ordered the taskforce to submit its report and recommendations within 90 days.

