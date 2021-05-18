South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Confirms Total of 290,177 Cases of Covid-19 in Western Cape

press release

As of 1pm on 17 May 2021, the Western Cape has 3069 active Covid-19 infections, with a total of 290 177 people having been infected with Covid-19 to date and 275 461 recoveries. A total of 93 153 vaccines received to date as part of the Sisonke trial have been administered by 5pm on 16 May 2021. From tomorrow, we will begin reporting on totals from Phase 2 of the mass vaccination strategy.

The Western Cape has recorded 16 additional deaths since our last daily update on Thursday, 13 May, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 11 711. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Western Cape Government Launches Vaccine Rollout to over 60-year-olds with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah

Today, the Western Cape Government launched Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout programme, starting with a group of elderly at Brooklyn Chest Hospital in Milnerton - one of the designated provincial vaccination sites. The Archbishop Emeritus Tutu, being on record as a staunch supporter of vaccination, was part of the group of elderly citizens to receive his vaccination with Ms. Leah Tutu. He was hosted by the Premier of the Western Cape, Mr Alan Winde, the MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and the Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete.

The Premier of Western Cape, Alan Winde, said: "It was a great honour to join Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, for their vaccines at Brooklyn Chest Hospital today, marking the start of Phase 2 of our mass vaccination programme. As we rollout Phase 2, I want to remind residents, who are eligible, to register for their vaccine. I also call on those who aren't yet eligible to play their part in assisting those who are, with registering. The time has come to fight back against COVID-19, so #LetsDoThis Western Cape."

When asked, the Arch remarked: "We at the Tutu Foundation would like to thank Premier Alan Winde of the Western Cape, and the Western Cape government, for their organisation of today's critical milestone in the healing of our country," says Piyushi Kotecha, CEO of the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation. We're relieved that the Arch and Mrs Tutu have now been vaccinated against Covid-19 and support the call for all eligible citizens over the age of 60 who have not yet signed up for the jab to do so urgently."

"Vaccination is the only safe way for countries to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission that has ravaged families, societies and economies across the world. Without it, we cannot get back to normal life again. To achieve mass immunity, we need everyone to get vaccinated. If even one person is left out of access to vaccines, the whole world stays at risk," she warns.

"We repeat our call to all South Africans to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as vaccines are available to them. We also call on all our citizens to help one another negotiate the signing-up processes. Please share your access to data and your technological know-how with others in the spirit of ubuntu and service," Kotecha says.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu says, "All my life I have tried to do the right thing and, today, getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is definitely the right thing to do. That's why Leah and I took this step, to do our part to start the national healing process so we can end this pandemic. We have to do this together!"

"Believe me, when you get to our age, little needles worry you far less than bending over does."

"It was wonderful to get out of the house and meet these dedicated healthcare workers who gave us our vaccines. Leah and I signed up to be vaccinated a while ago, because we know this will help save our loved ones from worry and heartbreak, and ourselves from this terrible disease."

"To all of you on the frontlines who have been working to keep us safe for more than a year now, I salute you," he added. "God bless all of you for your selfless service to our citizens and our country."