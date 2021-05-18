Namibia: Home Affairs Introduces ID SMS Notification Service

17 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — The home affairs ministry has introduced an SMS notification service for identity document (ID) application services in pursuit of improving service delivery to the public.

"This has been achieved through a smart partnership with Mobile Telecommunications Company - MTC," said the ministry's spokesperson, Margaret Kalo. ID applicants will henceforth receive an SMS on their mobile phones when their application for an ID has been approved and the card has been printed, as well as when their ID is ready for collection. Although statistics on a backlog were not revealed, the ministry is confident that the ID SMS initiative will save applicants time, and decongest their offices as applicants no longer need to go to the offices to enquire whether their IDs are ready or not.

"Additionally, especially during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will also help to reduce risks to exposure. The applicants will receive a push notification SMS from 10001 that will notify them," Kalo said last week. "Applicants who provide correct mobile numbers during the application stage are advised to refrain from enquiring in person, and to instead wait until they receive the notification.

The messages will be sent automatically without the applicants requesting for them. We are also pleased to announce that, in the near future, applicants will be able to enquire about their ID applications by sending a text message. This will cover other services of the ministry as well.

The ministry takes this opportunity to thank

MTC for making this service available to the Namibian nation at no charge. We look forward to reaching even more milestones together."

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

