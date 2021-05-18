Namibia: PDM Mourns Former Windhoek Mayor

The leader of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), McHenry Venaani, has sent the party's condolences to the family of the late former Windhoek mayor Mathew Shikongo, who died last Thursday.

In a media statement released by party spokesperson Ina Hengari on Monday, Venaani said: "It is with great sadness that the leader of the official opposition in parliament, McHenry Venaani, and the PDM learned of the passing of former Windhoek mayor Mathew Shikongo.

"Mayor Shikongo was a long-serving mayor of Windhoek, who was indeed a humble servant.

"He was a determined and passionate advocate for Windhoek residents and served the capital city with love and pride."

Venaani said he remembers Shikongo as a true gentleman of Katutura and a businessman before independence.

As a councillor who was always ready to engage across political divides, Shikongo was always a responsible leader of friends and foes, Venaani said.

"The City of Windhoek and the Namibian nation as a whole has lost a dedicated public servant.

"As a councilman and mayor, Shikongo dedicated his life to his community and his service to this country will never be forgotten.

"The PDM's thoughts and prayers are with the Shikongo family during these difficult times," the statement read.