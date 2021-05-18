South Africa: Eskom Suspends Loadshedding Until 5pm

18 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has suspended loadshedding from 4am this morning, until 5pm, due to an improvement in the power system.

Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams have returned seven generation units to service.

"This has helped ease the supply constraints, and enabled Eskom to suspend loadshedding at this point. However, this is currently insufficient to fully supply the evening peak. Stage 2 loadshedding will therefore again be implemented from 5pm until 10pm tonight," Eskom said on Tuesday.

The outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve as Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service.

"We are currently experiencing high evening peaks, which is typical of the winter demand period. Should there be any further deterioration in the generation capacity, loadshedding may be necessary, most likely between 5pm and 10pm during the winter period."

Eskom has requested the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable.

"We thank the people of South Africa for their understanding during this time of loadshedding," Eskom said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

