South Africa: Finding an HIV Vaccine - Five Lessons From the Response to Covid-19

analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed that vaccine development and testing timelines can be shrunk from decades to months. Here's a look at what we can learn from the search for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Fatima Hassan is the founder and director of the Health Justice Initiative. Mitchell Warren is the executive director of the US-based advocacy organisation, AVAC.

The way in which the world has responded to Covid-19 has fundamentally changed ideas of what's possible in vaccine development - but, regrettably, access to that scientific knowledge remains the property of a few drug companies and research institutions in wealthy countries.

Covid-19 has shown us that the urgency to end an epidemic can be so great that billions of dollars in research funding can be found within months. It's demonstrated that public institutions, universities, pharmaceutical companies and non-profit organisations can work together in ways we've never seen before to create lifesaving technologies.

And above all, the pandemic has revealed that development and testing timelines can be shrunk from decades to months.

But we've also seen crucial mistakes costing lives - and we should learn from those blunders so that poor countries can benefit from future vaccine development efforts just as much as...