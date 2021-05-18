Namibia: Tigers Maintain Lead

Tigers overcame a poor start to beat the Namibian Navy 48-38 at Swakopmund and preserve their unbeaten start to the debut MTC Netball Namibia Premier League season.

The victory also ensured that Tigers remain top of the standings, with 10 points accrued from five wins.

Not far off the pace are Mighty Gunners, who crushed basement dwellers Rundu Chiefs 68-12.

Also unbeaten, Gunners are second on six points from three matches.

Third-placed Namibia Correctional Services are the only other side with a 100% record, having won all three of their encounters. They trail Gunners on goal difference.

"The game turned out as planned. But the first and second quarters were a bit of a struggle for us. The ladies lost their centre passes and discipline," Tigers head coach Morne Pienaar says.

"The discipline came in the third quarter and the fourth, ensuring we intercept the ball, go for your passes and do not lose control. So the basics worked, which we worked on in the week to turn it around."

The Navy remain fifth on four points from three matches.

Their team manager, Angela Mukoya, says they ran out of steam, leading to Tigers overpowering them over the last two quarters.

"We did our best. The first quarter we were leading, but after the second the ladies were relaxed, and that's when Tigers got in front of us," says the Navy's team manager.

"We will work on the players' fitness for the next game. We'll try our best and put the effort in so we can win the game."

Tigers' title credentials are unlikely to get a stern examination from second-last Eleven Arrows when the two sides will clash in Windhoek this weekend.

Arrows have lost both of their games thus far, shipping 104 baskets and scoring only 57.

Nonetheless, Pienaar is not taking them lightly.

"We're taking every game as it is. We try and study what the players are like from previous games we saw, and tackle the game. I see Arrows were here watching us to see our weak points," he says.

Also in Windhoek this weekend, the Correctional Services will face Omaheke's struggling Golden Girls, who are yet to record a positive result after three rounds of action.

Dollar Stars will hope to bounce back from their narrow 39-36 loss to Grootfontein when they take on mid-table Rebels at Ogongo on Saturday.

The Rebels will face fourth-placed Young Stars later the same day.