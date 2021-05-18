Namibia: Allison Wins 6-Bar Challenge

One of the highlights on the Namibian showjumping calendar, the Sanlam Winter Classics was held at the Auas View Stables in Academia over the weekend.

The long-running event returned after an interruption due to Covid last year and saw a fine turnout of showjumping and dressage riders from children up to seniors, and novice to experienced riders.

The competition started on Friday and continued through to Sunday, with numerous competitions in the various categories.

One of the highlights was the 6-Bar Challenge on Saturday afternoon and as the sun was setting over the Khomas mountains, the large crowd was treated to a dramatic showdown between some of Namibia's top riders.

The 6-Bar Challenge is a jumping challenge of six jumps in a row, where the height is increased after each round, to eventually lead to an overall winner, after the unsuccessful riders have been eliminated.

Eight riders started off at a height of 1,20m, namely Vanessa Glowania on Just Like Me, Michelle Kunzle on Seeis Loycoure, Tanja Bauer on Seeis Arvado, Kate Allison on Seeis Shelton, Cielie Fourie on Dakota, Marike Duvenhage on Brand New Day, Jolize Barnard on Zonjati Gunfire, and Detlev Fischer on Canecundas Topolino.

The riders drew cheers from the crowd as they cleared the bars, but they started falling out as the bar was raised, while Cielie Fourie and Jolize Barnard also fell off their horses, but the medics were on hand and luckily no one was seriously injured.

With the bar at 1,38m only two riders remained - Kate Allison and Detlev Fischer, who both cleared the round to push the height to 1,51m. With the tension mounting, both once again cleared the round, but Fischer clipped one bar and the title went to the popular Allison and Seeis Shelton.

Another event on Saturday that drew a large crowd was the Musical Ride Dressage event, where riders dressed up in fancy gear with their horses prancing to music.

The winners in the various categories were as follows:

Zoe Schmidt won the Pony Novice Freestyle category; while Daniela Imhoff won the Junior/adult Freestyle Novice category, with Maike Busch and Alex Rohl joint second.

Rachel Frankle won the Junior/adult elementary freestyle category; Camille Detavernier won the Junior/adult elementary freestyle medium category; and Julia Aschenborn won the Junior/adult freestyle medium category.

Daniela Luis of the organising committee said the event had a proud history.

Ït's our annual show, it's been going for many years, and has been very successful each year. We get clubs from all around the country, from Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, from the coast, who come here to participate in the show.

"Unfortunately last year we couldn't host it due to Covid, so this is still new to us and we are all still catching our drift again, but it's quite exciting to be back in action," she said.