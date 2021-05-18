Zimbabwe: Manondo Itching for Chibuku

Senior Sports Reporter

CHIBUKU Super Cup record goalscorer, William Manondo, can barely wait for a return to his favourite tournament.

The knock-out tournament gets the domestic season rolling this Saturday.

Two-time champions Harare City will get their campaign against ZPC Kariba on Saturday at the National Sports Stadium.

Their group also features Dynamos and CAPS United, as well as Herentals and Yadah.

Manondo, affectionately known as "Mr Chibuku," by his teammates, has been the tournament's most lethal forward.

"Whenever I am playing in the tournament, I am motivated, more so, it is a motivation being called Mr Chibuku," he said.

"So, I am ready.

"We know our group opponents, so we just need to go onto the pitch, with a positive mind.

"It's a new season, the Covid-19 long lay-off affected us but anything can happen.

"But, I am one person who always has a positive attitude, that is my approach, I have been working hard and would like to maintain the status."

Manondo has scored in the two final matches Harare City have won on their way to lifting the trophy.

In the 2017 edition, Manondo scored a brace in the second half of the match while Farai Madhananga contributed one goal, as they beat How Mine 3-1.

In 2015, Manondo was also on target as they beat Dynamos 1-2.

"Harare City has a good chance of winning the tournament but, you know football is not predictable at all, and anything can happen.

"We are prepared and we are ready.

"We were affected by Covid-19 but when we returned to training, we came back refreshed and we have been training well," said Manondo.

Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo City FC v Chicken Inn FC (Grp 2 - Barbourfields Stadium, 11 am), Whawha FC v FC Platinum (Grp 4 - Mandava Stadium, 1 pm), CAPS United FC v Yadah FC (Grp 1 - National Sports Stadium 3 pm), Tenax CS FC v Black Rhinos FC (Grp 3 - Sakubva Stadium 3 pm).

Sunday: Ngezi Platinum Stars FC v Triangle United FC (Grp 4 - Mandava Stadium, 11 am), Harare City FC v ZPC Kariba FC (Grp 1 - National Sports Stadium, 11 am), Bulawayo Chiefs FC v Highlanders FC (Grp 2 - Barbourfields Stadium, 1 pm), Herentals FC vs Dynamos FC (Grp 1 - National Sports Stadium, 3 pm), Manica Diamonds FC vs Cranborne Bullets FC Grp 3 - Sakubva Stadium, 3 pm).