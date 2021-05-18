Zimbabwe: Butler Was a Hero to Many People

18 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

THE late former Zimbabwe youth international footballer, Butler Masango, didn't grow up in his rural home of Chiweshe.

He was raised in Chitungwiza.

Most villagers, who thronged the Masango homestead in Mupandenyama Village in Chiweshe, for his burial on Sunday, didn't quite know him. Yet, he was their role model.

At some point, in 2008, he handed out some relief hampers to the villagers.

And, back in South Africa where he was based, he was busy shaping the future of footballers. He was working for Old Parks Academy, along with South Africa-based Zimbabwean scout, Eric Bafana.

Masango didn't stay there for long, before joining Shaun Bartlet-run Bryanston Warriors.

"While at Bryanston Warriors, Masango was taking on board everyone, Mozambicans, Zimbabweans, Malawians and South Africans, integrating them into his system and that worked wonders," said Bafana.

"The likes of Tinashe Nengomasha, Edelbert Dinha and others would recommend talent to him which he gladly appreciated.

"The unity that he fostered, among Africans from different countries, was out of this world.

"Wherever his team would play, you were guaranteed to see parents from Mozambique, Namibia and other countries embracing for the same cause, for their children will be in the same team, thanks to Masango." It is Masango's hand that nurtured former Kaizer Chiefs player Emmanuel Letlotlo and Ian Chikowa, who turned for University of Pretoria.

Masango would eventually withdraw his services form Bryanston Warriors to form his own academy, Talent Focus Elite, a project he was running before he succumbed to a heart ailment, last week.

"It is at his academy that Masango produced several players who are dotted around the whole SADC region," Bafana said.

"The likes of Highlands Park player, Menard Matsikidze, came from his academy. There are so many stars who were developed by Masango.

"He was a hero this side.

