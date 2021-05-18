Zimbabwe: Couple Robbed of Us$7 000 Cash

A Chitungwiza couple lost over US$7 240 cash and electrical appliances on Wednesday last week to six armed robbers who attacked them at their house while wearing security services uniforms. The entire gang was arrested after a shoot out in Mbare on Friday, .

The six suspects arrested are Unit Mutsure (32), Phibion Taruvinga (24), Malvin Mumvurutse (32), Hazvinei Elton Tambare (36), Kufakunesu Ndima (43) and Theresa Chikwange (30).

The gang has since been linked to eight other cases of armed robberies and rape.

Police recovered electrical appliances and police uniforms following the arrests of the suspects after the shoot out. A Honda Fit suspected to have been stolen by the suspects was also recovered.

The suspects had repainted the stolen car from blue to black.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.

The gang raided the house armed with a revolver and attacked the man and his wife, demanding cash. They ransacked the house and stole US$7 000 cash and a Samsung A33 phone.

Some neighbours chased the suspects, leading to the arrest of one them, while the other five drove off in their getaway car, a Silver Toyota Allion.

The rest of the gang were accounted for and arrested on Friday in the follow up investigations.

Recently, a couple was shot and injured by four armed robbers who raided their house in Granary, Harare, and stole US$20 000 cash that was stashed under a mattress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The couple was sleeping in their bedroom when the robbers forced themselves into the house.

They then shot the wife in the right leg before shooting the husband in the left leg.

The robbers then stole the money, which was stashed under a mattress, and on their way out, they again shot the man on the right leg.

The couple's 17-year-old son alerted police, and they were taken to hospital for treatment where their condition is reportedly stable.

No arrests have yet been made and police are still investigating the case.

Meanwhile, police have urged members of the public to use designated points when entering or exiting the country.

This comes after police are investigating a robbery which occurred along Dumba-Lutumba Road in Beitbridge where on May 14, when nine people who had smuggled goods into the country through an undesignated point of entry lost cash and property worthy R25 635, US$137 and $500 to armed robbers.

"The four unknown suspects, who were armed with an unidentified pistol, barricaded the road with stones and pounced on the complainants who were travelling in an Iveco vehicle laden with smuggled goods.

"The complainants were referred to ZIMRA for duty assessment on the smuggled goods," Asst Comm Nyathi said.