Zimbabwe: Muskwe Back, Musona Still Guessing

WARRIORS forward, Admiral Muskwe, has returned to his parent club, Leicester City, while skipper Knowledge Musona is still to know his fate at Anderlecht.

Musona's loan deal at KAS Eupen is set to expire on June 30 and is expected to retrace his footsteps back to Anderlecht.

The 30-year-old has been at KAS Eupen since January 2020.

He enjoyed a good run at the modest Belgian club, in the just-ended season where he played 24 games, mostly in a central midfield position.

He scored seven times.

However, Anderlecht are yet to reveal their plans.

Musona, who signed a four-year contract in 2018, has been loaned out to different clubs, for the past three seasons.

He has also had a stint at Lokeren.

Anderlecht coach, Vincent Kompany, has revealed his club are working on a move for Manchester City loan star, Lukas Nmecha, who is tipped to be sold in the summer.

The 22-year-old's loan contract with Anderlecht runs out at the end of the season, but the Belgian club are keen to retain his services, beyond the summer.

However, the Purple and Whites will have to sign him on a permanent deal to keep him at the club as Manchester City are not interested in sending the striker out on loan again.

The German has impressed, during his season-long loan stint at the Belgian giants, finding the back of the net 19 times, across all competitions, so far this season.

Anderlecht have already taken on board former Israeli attacking midfielder Lior Refaelov.

The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract after arriving from Royal Antwerp.

Anderlecht are replacing Kemar Lawrence (sold to Toronto) and Landry Dimata, who went to Espanyol, in Spain.

But, club sporting director Peter Verbeke will have his hands full with the many players returning from their loan deals.

According to Belgian publication, Het Laatste Nieuws, Ognjen Vranjes (Charleroi) and Zakaria Bakkali (Beerschot) will return to the club.

Michel Vlap (Arminia Bielefeld), Mustapha Bundu (FC Copenhagen) and Peter Zulj (Göztepe) could also be on the way back.

Antoine Colassin (Zulte Waregem) is already training with Anderlecht.

And, there is still a lot of uncertainty about a number of others, who include Sieben Dewaele (Heerenveen), Luka Adzic (Emmen), Bubaccar Sanneh (Aarhus), Isaac Thelin (Kasimpasa), Yevhen Makarenko (Kortrijk) and Musona.

They should, in principle, all report back to Anderlecht, at the start of next season, even if they are no longer part of the coach's plans.

England-based Zimbabwe international, Muskwe, on the other hand, has already left Wycombe Wanderers, where he spent the last five months playing in the English Championship.

Muskwe made 17 Championship appearances, and scored three goals, which ensured a strong end to the campaign for Wycombe Wanderers.

The side, however, could not survive the chop, after finishing one point from safety.

The 22-year-old forward made a strong impact in Gareth Ainsworth's hard-working side, since arriving in January, winning the Goal of the Season prize, for his strike at Swansea City.

Wycombe confirmed the Leicester player and his teammates Josh Knight, Dennis Adeniran and Nnamdi Ofoborh, have returned to their parent club.

"The club thanks all departing players for their efforts and wish them every success for the future," said Wycombe.

Muskwe, who has featured prominently for the Foxes Under-23 side, was also excited by the opportunity of playing first-team football, as part of his development programme at Leicester.

"I would like to give a huge thank you to everyone associated with Wycombe Wanderers FC," he said.

"Firstly, the gaffer and his backroom staff for giving me the opportunity to play Championship (football) and my teammates, who I fought with side by side, every game.

"Unfortunately, I never got to experience a packed out Adams Park but the support and encouragement was felt throughout the entirety of my stay."

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt, insists Khama Billiat remains the team's main attacking threat, despite missing a big chunk of the season, through injury.

Hunt confirmed more bad news for winger Dumisani Zuma, who was forced off through injury, in the early stages of their 4-0 victory over Simba SC of Tanzania, at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, over the weekend.

"Zuma's knee is quite bad, it looks like (he'll be out)," said Hunt.

"We're running out of players again, another one injured. Khama Billiat is a big blow to us as well, he hasn't played (much) this season and he's our main attacking threat -- that's a huge blow."