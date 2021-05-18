Ghana: 7 Electrocuted, 4 Injured in Rainstorm

Seven persons were last Friday electrocuted and four injured during a rainstorm, at Amanfrom in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

The incident occurred when the rainstorm destroyed power lines and landed onto the roof of some buildings that were being occupied by the victims.

The deceased are Mrs Akosuah Kwarteng and Mrs Rebecca Kwarteng and their children, Christian Oduro, 19, Osei Kwadwo, 5 , Kwabena Emmanuel, 10, and Owura Kwaku , 7, and Mrs Yaa Bertha.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Paul Ankan, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, said he received news at about 5:45 pm last Friday that a rainstorm had ripped off some houses at Amanfrom resulting in the electrocution of seven people.

"The police visited the scene and our investigations showed that Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) electrical cables had fallen on the roof of the houses during the rain thereby resulting in the incident", he said.

DSP Ankan said the charred bodies have been deposited at the St Elizabeth Hospital morgue at Hwediem for autopsy and the injured were responding to treatment at the same facility.

Mr Yaw Nicolas, an eyewitness, told the Ghanaian Times that Mr Adom Agyeman, a survivor, who was entering his room when the rain started stepped on a bar of metal gate and experienced electric shock.

He said, "People in the neighborhood heard a loud shout and as we rushed to the house, I saw Mr Agyeman on the floor and his wives and children who were all in their rooms came out to see what had happened."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Nicholas said, "In the process, the family of six was electrocuted in addition to Mrs Yaa Bertha, who came from the other house to see what had happened".

The Krontihene of Amanfrom, Nana Kwame Oppong, disclosed that some people were rendered homeless due to the rainstorm.

He appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to come to the aid of the displaced residents.

Nana Kwame Oppong also urged NEDCo to replace the faulty and worn-out cables, fuses, transformers among other equipment in the community in order to safeguard the safety of the people.

The Asutifi South District Director of NADMO, Mr Musah Issaka, who visited Amanfrom to ascertain the level of damage caused by the rainstorm, said the Ahafo Regional Directorate of NADMO would support affected households with relief items.