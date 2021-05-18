Rwanda: King Faisal Hospital Secures U.S.$14 Million Funding for Expansion

King Faisal Hospital has secured $14M for expansion from the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB).

The funds are aimed at further supporting ongoing expansion of outpatient facilities including renovation and construction of the outpatient block's education and research centre, day care premium facilities.

This is meant to allow patient flow and experience will be quicker and better, and each specialty clinic will now have a dedicated triage and consultation space.

Prof. Miliard Derbew, King Faisal Hospital Chief Executive Officer said that the funding comes at a time when the hospital's primary focus is to improve patient experience and the application of cutting-edge medical technology

"The construction of the education and research block will create an enabling environment for clinicians to develop innovative research projects that address Rwanda and the region's unique clinical conditions and disease burden. This would also promote continuous capacity development for our medical practitioners, train in highest level specialties and have a fully established research center," he said.

Admassu Tadesse, TDB Group Managing Director and Chief Executive said that the expansion of King Faisal Hospital will enhance much-needed access in the region to quality healthcare services and support the health.

According to Michael Awori, the bank's Deputy CEO, local financier Bank of Kigali is involved in the transaction to deliver liquidity.

"For this transaction, TDB worked with the sponsor of the project, the contractor and Bank of Kigali Plc (BK, delivering liquidity to enable the project to continue its implementation, unlocking additional impact, especially given the premium placed on liquidity during Covid-19.

This project will contribute positively to the country's balance of payments, via new receipts from regional medical tourism in Rwanda, and savings from Rwandan medical tourism abroad," Awori said.

The infrastructure upgrade of King Faisal Hospital commenced in January 2020 and was set to be complete last year but the deadline was not met due to the Covid-19.

The project involved the construction of a new outpatient facility, set up of a premium services clinic, renovation and expansion of the older facility, installation of a ramp connecting the new building and the older one as well as procurement of equipment.

The upgrade also involved a facelift of the 30-year old hospital, renovating sections of the existing facilities, including the lobby, electricity installations and ramps.