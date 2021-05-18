Ghana: Gha Decongests Buduburam-Akoti Junction Heavy Traffic

17 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu- Akoti Junction

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has begun an exercise to address heavy traffic congestion from Buduburam to Akoti Junction, in the Central Region.

For the interim, the Authority will stop all commercial activities on the service lanes along the road from Budumburam to Akoti Junction, to create extra space for motorists.

The Central Regional Director of the GHA, Samuel Kwesi Akuaku, disclosed this to the Minister of Roads and Highway, Mr Akwasi Amoako-Atta, at Akoti Junction, on Wednesday while on a duty tour to identify causes of traffic congestion in parts of the Central Region.

The tour was to afford the minister and his entourage the opportunity to critically access the traffic congestion being experienced by motorists on the Accra-Abidjan corridor road so that measures could be taken to address the situation.

According to Mr Akuaku, it has become necessary to "clear every human activity, including commercial drivers and traders using portions of the road as trading centres and loading points."

He indicated that plans were far advanced for the dualisation of the 11-kilometre road from Kasoa to Akoti Junction.

Mr Akuaku said feasibility studies have been completed, and what was left to be done was the completion of design works after which the project will be tendered for work to begin.

He said after the creation of more access routes, security measures would be put in place to take care of the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

Mr Amoako-Atta urged the GHA to work expeditiously to address the problem of traffic congestion.

He said, "We cannot allow our people to continue going through these problems, it is unacceptable, it is our duty as government officials to think outside the box and help government provide the necessary comfort for the people".

Mr Amoako urged the GHA regional team to liaise with the head office in Accra to get a contractor with the right capacity and technical ability to execute the project.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.