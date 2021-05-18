Ghana: Wafa Frustrate Legon Cities

17 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

WAFA put up a sparkling performance to beat Legon Cities 1-0 in their match-day 25 Ghana Premier League game in Sogakope at the weekend.

The only goal of the afternoon was scored by Justus Torsutey in the first half.

With defeat staring at them, the Cities entered into the second stanza determined to cancel the deficit, but the WAFA defence remained resolute until the final whistle.

Saturday's victory gave the Academy boys a fighting chance for a top-four place.

The result also means the Legon lads would have to fight fiercely to escape the drop.

