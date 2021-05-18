Zimbabwe: Mayor Dismisses Claims Indian Covid-19 Variant Has Hit Kwekwe

Kwekwe mayor, Angeline Kasipo, has dismissed as false growing reports the deadly Indian Covid-19 variant has hit the gold mining city.

Reports have been rife the city had hit the Indian coronavirus variant following the death of Kwekwe Residents' Association chairperson Robson Kadenhe due to Covid-19 complications last week.

Speculation is swirling the 76-year-old man might have contracted the deadly Indian variant after coming into contact with his granddaughter who recently returned to Zimbabwe after travelling from India.

However, the granddaughter has since tested Covid-19 antigen negative.

Addressing journalists Monday, Kasipo said, though Kadenhe succumbed to Covid-19 complications, it's untrue that he might have contracted the virus from his granddaughter.

She said there was also no evidence that Kwekwe had been hit by the Indian variant as the city is awaiting Covid-19 results after conducting tests that have since been sent to Harare.

"Mr. Kadenhe died from Covid-19 related illness. We have to be cognisant of the fact that the granddaughter who had travelled from India tested antigen-negative," she said.

"Therefore, we cannot speculate that she brought the virus. We must not speculate."

Kwekwe for the past two months has been recording zero Covid-19 cases. However, there are currently 10 active cases in the city.

Kasipo urged residents to continue following World Health Organisation (WHO) stipulations in combating Covid-19.

"We want people to be careful, we don't know if we have a third wave or the Indian variant or anything. We are awaiting the results that we sent to Harare. People must, therefore, not speculate.

"There is no need to panic, but we need to take full precautions. For the past two months, we have been recording zero cases. People must continue observing WHO guidelines. We are also encouraging people to get vaccinated," she said.

India's deadly Covid-19 second wave has devastated big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Pune. Hospitals and crematoriums have run out of space, and funerals are taking place in car parks.