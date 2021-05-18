Zimbabwe: Ngezi Primed for Super Cup

Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, says his team have what it takes to win the Chibuku Super Cup this season.

They are in the same pool with newcomers Hwahwa, FC Platinum and Triangle and this group's matches will be at Mandava in Zvishavane.

The Mhondoro team, who lost in the final of the last edition against Highlanders at Barbourfields two years ago, want to make up for that disappointment.

"Look, we picked a lot of lessons there and we know how to navigate the waters now," said Dhlakama.

"But, that is now water under the bridge, a lot has happened between then and now.

"We have lost several players, who were involved in that battle and the whole campaign in general, and we have taken aboard several others, who are new here.

"It's a completely new campaign and it doesn't follow that when we were able to reach the final in 2019, we are guaranteed success, this time around.

"Instead, we should put a lot of hard work into it.

"We certainly need to better our last performance in the Chibuku Super Cup and, given that there is a lot at stake, means that we have to work extra hard to attain the target.

"We have gone for more than 15 months without playing football and this is an opportunity for us to do well.

"We know the pride associated with winning the biggest knock-out tournament around and also the fact that it comes with a ticket to play in the CAF Confederation Cup makes it even more enticing."

They have taken on board former Black Rhinos midfielder Wellington Taderera, Denver Mukamba and Devon Chafa.

But, Dhlakama will have to juggle around as his team will open the Chibuku Super Cup campaign without two of his veteran players -- Polite Moyo and Keith Murera.

"We are ready to go, of course, we have some of our key players who are down injured but, we have a pool of 30 players we can still choose from.

"All the players we have at our disposal are capable of carrying the day for the team so, as much as we would like to have everyone available for selection, we are also sure that those available can make the team tick.