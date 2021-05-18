Zimbabwe: Masibhera Scoops Two Gold Medals

18 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Collin Matiza

ONE of Zimbabwe's top United States-based track and field athletes, Cloud Masibhera, had another weekend to savour.

He scooped two gold medals in the men's long jump and triple jump events at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship in Carbondale, Illinois. Now a senior at Drake University, in Iowa, he first claimed his fourth Missouri Valley Conference title, by winning the men's long jump event on Saturday evening at the MVC Championship in Carbondale. Masibhera won the event on his fifth jump with a mark of 7.36m. He returned to the field the next day to compete in the men's triple jump event.

And, he won his fifth career MVC crown, with his second-straight outdoor triple jump title in 15.09m.

Masibhera's triple jump mark is the sixth-best in programme history and he remains the only Bulldog to win an outdoor triple jump title. Masibhera also won the outdoor triple jump in 2019, the indoor triple jump in 2021 and the indoor long jump in 2018. His five MVC titles are the most by a Drake jumper in programme history.

Masibhera's exploits helped the Drake University men's track and field team to record one of their best showings at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship.

The team finished third, in the team standings with 135 points, and seven individual champions. The Bulldogs' third-place showing was their best since 1974 and the 135 points were the second-most in programme history, and most since 1968.

Drake's seven individual champions were their most since 1933 and tied for the second-most in Drake history.

Meanwhile, another top United States-based Zimbabwean athlete, triple jumper Chengetayi "Du" Mapaya, established a facility record, season-best mark and Big 12 Championship record, with his distance of 17.01 metres. He captured his third facility record at RV Christian Track & Field Complex en-route to his fourth Big 12 title at the weekend.

