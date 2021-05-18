Zimbabwe: Junior Rider Croisette Records First Win in Us

Sports Editor

ONE of Zimbabwe's top junior motocross riders, Emile Croisette, recorded his first win in the United States.

He left the country in March to train in Texas, United States, under one of America's top motocross trainers, Shannon Niday.

He will be there until August.

And, he took part in the third round of the 2021 Cross Town Series at Village Creek Motocross Park, in Texas, where he competed in two 85cc Class events for nine-to-11-year-olds and 12-to-14-year-olds.

Croisette ruled the roost in the 85cc Class for the nine-to-11-year-olds, in which he claimed the first step on the podium, ahead of two American riders Mayla Herrick and Noah Moore, for his first victory on the American soil. There were 13 riders in this race.

In Moto 1, Croisette did well to finish in fourth position before he upped his game in Moto 2, in which he came home in first place, with 25 points, much to the delight of his father, Joe.

"Emile fought like a lion in this race and did very well at Village Creek Motocross Park here in Texas, finishing first in the 85cc Class (nine-to-11-year-olds).

"This was his first win in America and he is just over the moon. We are all very excited about it," Joe told The Herald from Texas.

Emile was back on the track again, on Saturday night, competing in the same race for the older class of the 12-to-14-year-olds.

And, the young Zimbabwean rider made his presence felt in this section, where he finished in third place.

The top two places in this race, which had a good field of 10 bikers, went to American riders Tyler Hawk and Jack Brown.

Croisette came third in both Moto 1 and Moto 2 to pick up 20 points which were good enough to take him to the overall third-place finish.

"Emile will continue training here in Texas, under Shannon Niday, until August," said Joe.

"And, I think by that time he would have competed in a number of races as he continues to gain the much-needed international exposure."

Niday is the former trainer of one of America's top professional motocross riders Ryan Dungey.

Dungey is notable for being a four-time Supercross and three-time motocross national champion in the United States.

He won the world's largest international motocross race, the Motocross des Nations, three times.