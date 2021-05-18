Zimbabwe: Cultural Week to Celebrate Diversity

Arts Correspondent

President Mnangagwa is expected to officiate at the National Culture Commemoration Day in the Midlands Province on Friday to mark the ongoing Culture Week to celebrate cultural diversity in the country.

Culture Week is an annual event that provides the country with an opportunity to celebrate and promote creativity and cultural diversity.

A limited number of performances and exhibitions have been lined up consisting of artists from the Midlands and other provinces to showcase the country's cultural diversity.

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is celebrated every year on the 21st of May to deepen understanding of the values of cultural diversity.

In a statement, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Mr Nicholas Moyo said the commemorations, which are going to held in Gokwe in Chief Njelele's area, were part of the ongoing celebrations, with the week coinciding with the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

Mr Moyo said the commemorations, which would be broadcast live on NACZ and National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) online platforms, would observe the World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

"The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) would like to advise stakeholders that the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe His Excellency Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa will officiate at the National Culture Commemoration scheduled for Friday 21 May 2021 as part of the ongoing Culture Week," said Mr Moyo.

"The National Culture Commemoration, which will be held at Chief Njelele's homestead in Gokwe South in the Midlands Province, has been timed to coincide with the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, which is celebrated on the 21st of May annually.

"The event will be held under strict observance of Covid-19 protocols and as such only invited guests will be allowed entry to the venue. In addition, the proceedings will be broadcast live on the NACZ and NAMA Facebook pages and other social media platforms."

This year's Culture Week is running under the theme "Resilience in safeguarding creativity and cultural diversity" and was aimed at recognising the resilience of the cultural and creative sector in the face of the devastating impact of Covid-19.

Mr Moyo said the commemorations were critical as they promoted democracy, as well as observing the protection and promotion of diversity in cultural expressions in line with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

He said virtual activities were being held from all the country's 10 provinces, adding some would be conducted live.

"It also aims to support sustainable systems of governance for culture, achieve a balanced flow of cultural goods and services, increase the mobility of artists and cultural professionals, integrate culture in sustainable development frameworks and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms in advancing the goals of the 2005 UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

"Meanwhile, Culture Week activities have commenced in all the country's provinces with virtual events lined up by various arts organisations.

"In addition, some live events have been added in line with the existing Covid-19 health protocols. All provinces will host live cultural commemorations to be officiated by Provincial Ministers of State."