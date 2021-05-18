Zimbabwe: Chokuda Speaks On New Term

The establishment of a Parliamentary Training Academy (PTA) is on top of the agenda for Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda following his re-appointment to the post for his second and last term last week.

The Academy would be responsible for capacity building for both Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff to ensure the institution carries out its constitutional mandate effectively.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, commended the guidance and cordial working relations he has with Parliament's presiding officers, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Senate president, Cde Mable Chinomona.

Mr Chokuda said also he was pleased with the increased public participation in parliamentary activities.

"We need to strengthen the capacity of our MPs and staff and just last year the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders approved our concept note for the establishment of the PTA and that is going to be the anchor activity of this parliament in the next four or five years.

"The establishment of the PTA is going to allow us to have a focused training of MPs and we should be able to trek that we have done for the MPs and the benefits we are getting from it. We should be able to meet the requirements of our MPs and staff," Mr Chokuda said.

He said there was need for continuous training of MPs and staff to ensure they keep abreast with modern trends.

The Clerk of Parliament said the impending move to the new Parliament building was a welcome move as it was in line with the goal of having a vibrant, people driven legislature.

"When we have a world class building we need to have a world class service to the people and that is what we are going to be focusing on to provide a world class service to the MPs and the people of Zimbabwe," he added.

Mr Chokuda said the highlights of his first term in office was the computerisation of most parliamentary activities that have enabled parliament conduct virtual sittings in the face of the Covid19 pandemic.

He added that parliament had seen an increase in its engagement with the public through a rise in petitions received by the institution from citizens while the Speaker of the National Assembly had carried out outreach meetings in all the country's 10 provinces.

He said the translation of the Constitution into all the 16 official languages was another testimony of another parliamentary led initiative achieved during his first term. Mr Chokuda was re-appointed to the post last week following recommendations by the CSRO.