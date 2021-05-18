Zimbabwe: Complacency Threatens Covid-19 Fight

Senior Reporter

As the world continues grappling with the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases, Zimbabweans have been urged to guard against reversing the gains that have been achieved so far by being complacent and disregarding preventive measures put in place by Government.

As at May 15, the country had recorded 38 560 Covid 19 cases with 36 329 recoveries and 1582 deaths.

Although the cumulative cases remained relatively lower than most countries in the SADC region, Zimbabwe's cases have been steadily rising over the last two months.

However, Zimbabweans have started disregarding Government and World Health Organisation Covid-19 guidelines on prevention like proper wearing of face masks, social distancing and washing of hands.

Many people have been seen wearing the masks on their chins or not wearing them at all despite being in crowded places like public transport, markets or in church.

Some shops no longer provide buckets for hand washing while most do not check the temperature or sanitise their customers before they enter the shops. Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) executive director Mr Itai Rusike said the level of complacency being witnessed in communities was worrying and could contribute to an increase in Covid-19 cases if not controlled.

"Zimbabweans need to take lessons from what is happening elsewhere in the world. India is currently struggling with the pandemic as a result of the complacency that had crept in prior to the outbreak.

"Should we have something similar happening in Zimbabwe or any other African country for that matter?" he said.

"Let us continue to adhere to the guidelines of social distancing, proper wearing of masks and hand washing because it is not just Government's responsibility but all of us have a role to play.

"We cannot just leave it to authorities if we are to reduce the impact of another wave hitting us. Let us guard against losing the gains that we have achieved in the response to the pandemic."

Mr Rusike said there was need for sustained education and health campaigns to ensure all Zimbabweans had access to accurate information about the disease.

He said many people remained ignorant about the pandemic and a people-centred approach to the fight was the way to go.

"We cannot assume that everyone now has enough information about the disease. There are people who are still ignorant so we need to put the people at the centre of the Covid-19 response because we need that community ownership and participation. We need sustained Covid-19 information dissemination because we are still fighting with fake news, so people need a source of credible news. An approach like the one we had in the fight against HIV/AIDS would work.

Billboards, fliers and many other methods of advertising Covid-19 are needed," said Mr Rusike.

He urged the Government to increase the enforcement of Covid-19 regulations and the surveillance in Covid-19 hotspots.

"There is really nothing wrong with Zimbabwe putting restrictive measures on travellers coming from hotspot countries. These travellers can be quarantined to ensure that we minimise the spread of the disease," he said. Government last week raised the red-flag on non-compliance with measures put in place to control the spread of Covid-19 and said security agencies would intensify enforcement.

Speaking at a post Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa warned the nation that the pandemic still posed a dangerous threat.

"The Government notes with concern the increasing disregard of Covid-19 preventive measures by the general public. Members of the public are urged to continue observing Covid-19 regulations and control measures, especially the wearing of face masks in public, maintaining social distance and frequent sanitisation.

"We are not yet out of danger. Law enforcement agents will continue to strengthen the enforcement of Covid-19 control measures and increase surveillance," she said.