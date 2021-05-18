South Africa: Sanef - Action Plan to Be Drawn Up to Work Towards Ethical Journalism That Serves the Public Interest

analysis

In the wake of the release of an independent inquiry into media credibility and ethics earlier this year, the media fraternity at the weekend committed to coming up with an action plan to sustain credible public interest media.

This statement was issued by the South African National Editors' Forum at the weekend.

The South African National Editors' Forum should lobby for the establishment of a Media Sustainability Fund, an annual barometer of media ethics and ongoing mental health support for journalists.

These were among the top activities identified at a groundbreaking SANEF Media Ethics and Credibility Conference held on Saturday, 15 May 2021) which was attended by well over 100 media stakeholders. The conference will inform the strategic path for SANEF's five-year action plan.

The conference is the culmination of a journey that started in 2019 when the organisation commissioned an independent inquiry into media credibility and ethics with a panel led by retired Judge Kathy Satchwell and author and veteran journalist Rich Mkhondo and award-winning journalist Nikiwe Bikitsha as panel members.

Since the release of the inquiry report in January this year, SANEF has hosted a series of public webinars to discuss the panel's...