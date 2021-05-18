South Africa: SA Logs 1,757 New Covid-19 Cases

18 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa recorded 1 757 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushes the cumulative number of cases to 1 615 485 since the outbreak.

According to the latest official statistics, the nationwide death toll now stands at 55 260 after 50 more people succumbed to the disease.

Of the latest deaths, 30 are from the Free State, eight from the Northern Cape, six from Gauteng, four from the Eastern Cape and two from the Western Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

In addition, the country has a recovery rate of 94.5% after 1 526 638 patients beat Coronavirus.

The active cases have dropped to 33 587 from the 34 166 recorded on Sunday.

The data is based on the 11 134 553 tests, 19 505 of which were conducted since the last reporting cycle.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 162 773 940 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 3 375 573 deaths, to date.

In addition, 1 264 164 553 vaccine doses have been administered as of 12 May 2021.

