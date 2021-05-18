South Africa: Nafiz Modack and Zane Kilian Bail Hearing Postponed After Magistrate Wounded in Shooting

17 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The court heard that the magistrate, AC Masala, was 'unwell' after being wounded in a shooting at a car wash in Mfuleni on Sunday.

The two men accused of murdering decorated Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and debt collector Zane Kilian, will have to wait until next Monday to get a date for their bail hearing.

They appeared on Monday, 17 May, alongside co-accused Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan in the Bellville Regional Court to determine a date for a bail hearing related to the 62 charges they face.

However, the court heard that the magistrate, AC Masala, was "unwell" after being wounded in a shooting at a car wash in Mfuleni on Sunday. A police officer, Koliswa Vani, who was at the car wash with her two children, was shot dead by a suspect who fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza.

At this stage there is no indication that the shooting is connected to the matter before the court.

On Monday, Modack and Kilian's bail hearing was postponed to 24 May.

They face charges including the murder of Kinnear, a murder attempt on prominent lawyer William Booth in April 2020, conspiracy...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

