Kenya: Former Gor Mahia Treasurer Eyes Lang'ata Seat

Former Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bollo has joined the race to become the for Lang'ata lawmaker.

A business lady and sports management consultant based in Nairobi, Bolo served as treasurer for the Kenyan Premier League champions for four years, until 2020.

She was also part of the organizing committee at the 2019 Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) Kagame Cup in Rwanda, and is now seeking to unseat current lawmaker Nixon Korir who was elected on a Jubilee ticket in the 2017 polls.

"I'm certain the journey will have its challenges but that will not dampen my efforts of overseeing development projects and empowering the youth and women," she told Nairobi News.

Bolo further acknowledged she is joining a male-dominated sector but adds that will only serve to make her journey exciting.

"I feel elated at the fact that I'm only the only female so far in a pool of men but this does little to sway my fortitude or blur my resolve," she added.

"With humility and great courage, I embark on running a race that I hope will make a difference and will be remembered for its great strides,"

Bolo will be hoping to replicate her success at Gor as she transits to politics.

During her reign at K'Ogalo, the team won four league titles, earning consecutive CAF Champions League appearances, plus attaining a Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal finish in 2019.

Media personality Felix Odiwuor famously known as Jalang'o and renowned lawyer Silas Jakakimba are the other aspirants seeking the seat.