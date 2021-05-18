Kenya: Senator Loitiptip's New Catch Shares Romantic Birthday Message

Barely a year after he split with his Saumu Mbuvi, who is the daughter of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip's new bae Aeedah Bambi has publicly celebrated him on his birthday.

Via a social media post, Loitiptip's new catch penned a romantic message in which she celebrated him as her greatest critic and workout partner.

She also promised to throw a party for him.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, my greatest critic, my fiercest supporter, my accomplice, my workout partner, my love, my EVERYTHING! Hon. Senator 005. Sherehe ianze!!!

Senator Loitiptip in April announced he'd married to the socialite, two months after suffered a nasty split with with Mbuvi.

Nairobi News learnt that the Senator and socialite Aeedah Bambi got married just before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

This is the first time Aeedah has shared the picture of Loitiptip on her social media platforms.

Loitiptip on the other hand has not shared any picture of Aeedah on his social media platforms, in fact when he posted about his marriage to the socialite, he told one of his fans that he was avoiding to post their wedding pictures online to keep "haters" in the dark.

"Tembea Nyumbani Uone Bibi Harusi live live, Picha Mitandaoni Tunajua Mahatters Wanasubiri Waanze kudiss but Tuko Rada. (Come home and see the bride. We know haters are waiting for photos online, but we are alert)," said Loitiptip.

After breaking up with Saumu, a video of the senator smoking shisha with Aeedah at Yejoka restaurant in Parklands surfaced online.

In the same month, Aeedah, who shares a son with city businessman Steve Oduk, posted a photo of an engagement ring but did not mention her fiancé.